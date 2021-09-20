Where is Baba Yaga in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Season 8 has added 17 new NPCs to the game, two of which are not revealed at the moment and will be added later in the season. All 17 NPCs will have punchcard questlines of their own.

Completing these quests will grant a ton of XP to Fortnite players who will look to collect all the Battle Stars and open up the Battle Pass.

Baba Yaga is one of these NPCs and players will have to find her on the Fortnite Season 8 map to begin her quests.

Parallax | Fortnite Intel  @ParallaxLeaks



- Kitbash

- Madcap

- Penny

- Pitstop

- Dusk

- Charlotte

- Kor

- Scuba Jonesy

- Cube Assassin

- J.B. Chimpanski

- Toona Fish

- The Brat

- Wrath

- Fabio Sparklemane

- Baba Yaga

- Dark Jonesy

- Torin



Baba Yaga location and questline in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Loopers will find Baba Yaga in a hut near Sludgy Swamp. This is the location of the former IO base on the map. This region can be spotted in the southwest corner of the world. Players will have to approach the NPC and select the exclamation mark from the options given. This will start off the questline for Baba Yaga. Furthermore, players can also purchase different items from the NPC in exchange for gold bars.

Listed below are the quests that players will find in the Baba Yaga punchcard and the respective amount of XP they will award for completion:

Mark a Medkit, a Bandage and a Small Shield Potion - 12000 XP

Use any of the services of a Mending Machine - 14000 XP

Consume foraged items - 16000 XP

Restore health with fish - 18000 XP

Use a Bandage or a Medkit in The Sideways - 20000 XP

By completing all the given quests, players can earn up to a maximum of 80,000 XP which will definitely help them level up their battle passes. Most of the challenges are pretty simple and players should not face any difficulty completing them.

The last challenge, however, might prove to be a bit more tedious. The locations of Sideways rifts change with every match and players will be notified as to where they are in every game. One must enter the dimension and heal while dealing with waves of enemies to complete the challenge.

Edited by Danyal Arabi