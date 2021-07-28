Where to collect access cards from IO guards in Fortnite Season 7

Following the Fortnite 17.21 update, things on the island have started getting weird. First, a new alien abductor appears over the Aftermath POI with a countdown timer, and now Dr. Slone is looking for volunteers to infiltrate the IO.

It would seem that Dr. Slone thinks her organization may have been compromised by the aliens or NPCs helping them. In order to put her mind at rest and investigate the matter, she needs volunteers to help her out by collecting an access card from an IO Guard.

Although the task at hand is not too complicated, getting an IO access card may prove to be a bit challenging for some. In order to compensate loopers for taking the risk, Dr. Slone is rewarding 45,000 experience points to anyone able to secure an access card from an IO guard.

"Get access card from an IO Guard" Fortnite week 8 legendary challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Legendary Challenges will go live on July 28th at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Collect access card from an IO Guard" Fortnite week 8 Legendary Challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to find an IO guard on the island and eliminate them to get an access card. Players will only need to collect one access card in total.

IO guards can be found in a variety of locations on the map, and since the challenge doesn't mention any specific location, loopers should be able to collect access cards from any IO guards that have been eliminated.

These are all the primary locations at which IO guards can be found:

Defiant Dish - East of Weeping Woods

Dockside Dish - West of Dirty Docks

Destined Dish - Southeast of Misty Meadow

Discovery Dish - West of Believer Beach

Deep Woods Dish - Stealthy Stronghold

Dinky Dish - Southeast of Craggy Cliffs

Dampy Dish - Southwest of Slurpy Swamp

Corny Complex

While IO guards are not too difficult to take out, given that they are often found in groups of two and attack together, players will either have to be well armed or split up a guard and then eliminate them.

Loopers should also remember to search satellite bases for the newly added legendary Plasma Cannon.

