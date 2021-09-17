Where is Destroyed Dish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Destroyed Dish is a landmark in Fortnite and is new to Chapter 2 Season 8. Several new locations (no new POIs) arrived as a direct consequence of the fateful Operation Sky Fire. One of those locations is Destroyed Dish.

Destroyed Dish is one of the larger landmarks on the Fortnite map, so it is a fairly popular landing spot. It has anti-gravity tunnels (effectively this season's slipstreams) which make for great natural mobility, and plenty of loot.

Destroyed Dish is the location of a particular color of Rainbow ink, which is used to customize the new Toona Fish skin. Here's where the Destroyed Dish is on the Fortnite map.

Destroyed Dish in Fortnite: Location, Robotic paint and more

Robotic grey, one of the colors available to customize Fortnite Toona Fish, can only be found at Destroyed Dish. With Toona Fish, the color possibilities are truly endless. Many players opt for a more bright and colorful look, but Robotic grey can help players blend in and provide a nice change of pace.

Toona Fish, the new customizable skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

There are about six new corrupted zones in Fortnite. None of them are named on the map, so finding the one that is Destroyed Dish can be challenging. They are all colored orange on the map and all have the same features, including the wind tunnels.

Destroyed Dish is the corrupted zone in the middle of Dirty Docks and Corny Crops. It is to the direct west of Dirty Docks and just to the southeast of Corny Crops. It is one of the biggest corrupted zones and contains the giant destroyed dish (hence the name).

It's also the site of a Week 1 challenge, to harvest metal from a crash site, of which Destroyed Dish is the most popular. For the Robotic grey paint, the first spot it can be found is on top of the main piece of the spaceship, which is the biggest and hard to miss.

To the right of that structure, there is a smaller building with a platform. On the platform will be another bottle of the Robotic grey paint. In the southwest corner of the location, the third and final bottle can be found.

