Where is Dire in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: NPC Spawn location, Quests and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has just begun, and the island already has over 17 new non-playable characters. Luckily, several NPCs are yet to arrive, and Dire is one of the most talked about names on this list.

Veterans must remember Dire from Chapter 1 Season 6, as it was a reward from Tier 100 of the Battle Pass during that time. Players also had to complete certain 'Dire challenges' that helped in unlocking The Wolfpack and the backbling.

Interestingly, Dire will soon return to Fortnite as an NPC. From its location to Questline, here's everything players need to know about the Dire NPC.

Where will Dire NPC spawn in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As per leaks, Dire will spawn in Camp Cod, which is one of the southernmost landmarks on the Fortnite map.The location is already famous as it offers 18 chests, and players can expect even better loot following the arrival of the wolf.

Leakers such as HYPEX have also talked about an upcoming Female Dire skin, and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The newly introduced Grim Fable NPC isn't Female Dire, and it is safe to assume that Epic Games will release that skin separately in the near future.

HYPEX @HYPEX We will get a Female Dire at some point, she has an id but its still "TO BE DECIDED" so its still in very early stages!



Also they had plans for a "Summer Terrarium" Pet but idk what happened to it.. We will get a Female Dire at some point, she has an id but its still "TO BE DECIDED" so its still in very early stages!



Also they had plans for a "Summer Terrarium" Pet but idk what happened to it..

What to expect from the Dire NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

As of now, there isn't any information regarding the questline for Dire. However, players can certainly expect the NPC to have its own punchcard that will offer 150k XP upon completion, unlike the initial punchcards that only give 80k XP for the same.

WorldCreator @WorldCreatorYT



Upcoming #Fortnite NPCs (Which will have punchcards):

- Shadow Ops
- Wrath
- Rust Lord
- Raven
- Ragsy
- Nitehare
- Grim Fable
- Ember
- Dire
- Big Mouth

There are a few more NPCs in the files but they don't have any signs pointing towards being an actual NPC this season yet.



There are a few more NPCs in the files but they don't have any signs pointing towards being an actual NPC this season yet.

Prominent Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, discovered another interesting detail about the Dire NPC. If players interact with the werewolf as Cuddle Team Leader, Bendie, or Twisite, he responds with:

"You look so chompable... Just a little bite? Please?"

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey If you talk to the upcoming Dire NPC as Cuddle Team Leader, Bendie, or Twistie, Dire will say:



All in all, it is safe to assume that the Fortnite community will adore the upcoming Dire NPC. As usual, Epic Games will add five stages to Dire's Punchcard, and each quest will grant 30k XP.

As of now, two new NPCs, Grim Fable and Big Mouth, can be found on the island, and players can complete their punch cards to get a total of 300k XP.

