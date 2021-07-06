Where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7

Alien Nanites in Fortnite are a new way for players to experience low-gravity and craft weapons. This is one of the more recent items in the game and is a requirement to complete one of the Week 4 challenges. Those who have been on the Mothership may have already experienced the low-gravity effect, but Alien Nanites take it to the ground.
According to notorious leaker iFireMonkey, these Alien Nanites in Fortnite will let players upgrade their normal weapons into those of the Alien variety. You just have to get your hands on some.
Locations of Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7
The Alien Nanites in Fortnite have two functions. First, they can be used to craft the aforementioned Alien weapons. Secondly, they can be thrown to create a low-gravity zone on the battle royale island.
Locating them requires a bit of searching, but they are not too difficult to come across. They will be found most commonly on the Mothership and Abducters. Players just need to wait for Epic Games to fix an issue with them not appearing.
iFireMonkey tweeted something similar, all but confirming that this is where the Alien Nanites in Fortnite will be located. Once Epic Games resolves the issue, be sure to look for them in the designated Alien locations.
HYPEX also revealed that Alien Nanites in Fortnite can be found in normal chests and floor loot. They are not just delegated to alien areas like the Mothership and Abductors. Those are just where they will be found more easily.
Gameplay footage of the Alien Nanites in Fortnite shows just exactly how they work. Once thrown, a cubic area becomes encased with a low-gravity effect. The cube radiates a blue and purple color scheme, matching with the Aliens.
Keep an eye out for these Alien Nanites in Fortnite as they are another item that will change how the game works. Low-gravity and more powerful weapons can turn the tide of battle in a heartbeat.
Use them to your advantage by getting to the Mothership and Abductor. More than likely, each Battle Royale session will surely see players flocking towards these locations.