Where to find Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The long-awaited Ballers are finally back in Fortnite. And for some reason, they seem to be sitting well with the overall theme of the current season. For those who are new to the game, these Ballers are nothing but glass hamster balls. Players can head inside one of these and move around the map easily.

The best part about these Ballers is that these vehicles are unnaturally fast. Here's where players can get their hands on these Ballers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Fortnite Baller locations

The servers just went live after the Fortnite update today. Since the new season is still in its nascent stages, it's unclear if the Ballers will be available at a different location or not, but for now, the Ballers can only be found at the POI called Rave Cave.

Rave Cave was previously known as Command Cavern, but the party freaks on the island have taken over the spot and turned it into a makeshift theme park. This location is slightly creepy because of the huge Cuddle Team Leader bust that is sticking out from the top of the mountain. This POI is covered in tracks that Loopers can use to move around with the Ballers as well. Loopers can also use slipstreams in and around this POI to navigate while inside a Baller.

These Ballers are quite resistant to enemy fire and can take a good amount of beating before finally succumbing to the damage. As mentioned before, the game is still in its early stages, so there's a high chance that the Ballers will be available at other POIs as the current season progresses.

How to travel while in a Baller in Fortnite?

Traveling around in a Baller is just like traveling in any other vehicle in Fortnite. The directional keys move the Baller in four different directions. Players can use the "jump" button to give the Baller a short boost.

There's also a grappler-like device attached to the Baller, and this device can be used with the help of the "primary fire" button. Just like every other vehicle in the game, the Baller does not take fall damage when falling from moderate heights.

Given that this vehicle is finally back in the game after a long period of absence, players will surely prefer the Ballers over other vehicles to travel around the map.

With everything said and done, the POI Rave Cave and the Ballers are new in the game. Many will be flocking to the area to either explore or get their hands on these vehicles. So players who want to try out these Ballers firsthand will have to watch their backs while exploring these areas. Since Rave Cave is the only area where these Ballers can be found, the chances are that it will be a hot drop for now. Good luck with these Ballers, Looper!

