Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live right now and players can dive right into the new "Cubed" season to explore all the new content. There is a brand new Battle Pass that Fortnite players can check out and purchase in order to unlock exclusive cosmetic content.

There are also new NPCs in the game for Fortnite players to interact with on the island. There are 17 new NPCs in Fortnite Season 8, including Madcap, and all of them have unique quests for players to complete.

For Fortnite players who want to complete Madcap's quests and need to consume bananas on the island, they will need to read on for the locations.

The quests system works a bit differently this season. Instead of viewing all the quests in a single menu, players will now have to locate an NPC and accept quests from them to unlock the respective rewards upon completion.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late. Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

Where to find bananas in Fortnite Season 8

Players will find a lot of fruit boxes that contain multiple different fruits at the Farmer's Market, which is located north of Corny Crops. Fortnite players need to use their pickaxes to break open all the boxes available. They will find some bananas in those boxes.

If no bananas can be spotted in the boxes outside, Fortnite players can simply break more boxes inside the Farmer's Market.

After spotting the bananas, players will simply have to approach the fruit and consume it to increase some health. This should also complete Madcap's quest. Fortnite players should wait for the "quest completed" notification to pop up so that they can confirm that Madcap's quest has been completed.

Madcap, the eighth NPC of the season, can be found in the southeastern corner of Corny Crops. All players have to do is interact with the NPC and accept quests. They can also purchase items by trading gold bars with Madcap.

Also Read

After accepting the quest, players are required to consume bananas. To do that they have to visit the Farmer's Market and perform all the actions explained above.

Loopers can also complete multiple different quests from other NPCs in Fortnite Season 8.

Edited by Rohit Mishra