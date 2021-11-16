Where to find BRUTE Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

BRUTE Mechs have returned to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 with the 18.40 patch. Leaks have suggested that the mechs will return to the game stronger than ever and these claims might turn out to be true.

While some players are concerned about the overpowered mechs, others are glad that Epic Games has brought them back towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 8.

Here's how players can find BRUTE Mechs in the current season.

Spawn locations of BRUTE Mechs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The BRUTE Mechs have returned in their Salvaged form in Chapter 2 Season 8. In each game, 2-3 mechs will be dropped on the island at random locations.

If the two initial mechs are destroyed, two new mechs are dropped on the island again. However, there's a fixed cool-down period before this respawning takes place.

As of now, Fortnite players have to donate Gold Bars to the war effort. After the desired amount of Gold Bars are donated, the Mechs will be unlocked and available in matches.

Funding stations are spread across the map, and once they're fully funded, the BRUTE mechs will officially return to Fortnite.

Are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 mechs over-powered?

Salvaged BRUTES in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 have been introduced to tackle the Cube Queen and the Sideways Monsters.

The official trailer for the mechs is self-evident that they've been built to efficiently tackle the hordes of Sideways monsters.

While the mechs are undoubtedly strong enough to attack, their defensive abilities have been significantly affected by the lack of equipment. Apparently, the majority of the island's resources have been consumed in the war efforts.

Hence, the Season 8 mechs have a reduced armor capacity and no overshield. This implies that players can counter them with the right strategies. Regardless, the mechs haven't been added to Fortnite competitive for obvious reasons.

Interestingly, Brutes were initially added to Chapter 1 Season 10, the final season of Chapter 1. Many players assume that Epic Games has intentionally brought back the mechs in Chapter 2 Season 8, because it is the last season before Chapter 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic's latest article starts with "Update 18.40 is here and the Island is destabilizing", sounds VERY familiar 👀 Epic's latest article starts with "Update 18.40 is here and the Island is destabilizing", sounds VERY familiar 👀

All in all, the 18.40 patch of Fortnite has received a mixed response from players around the world. The update is loaded with new content such as the Pyramid POI and the Naruto crossover. Unfortunately, the crossover and the new POI haven't fulfilled the sky-scraping expectations of many players.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha