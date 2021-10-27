Where to find Bud The Mushroom in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has a new member who has returned to the island. Bud the Mushroom is back on Fortnite island and players will have to find out the friendly character on the island to interact with it.

Added to the game back in Chapter 2 Season 2, Bud the Mushroom came to life when players did an emote in front of it. The Mushroom then followed the player around the map and continuously healed them.

Bud the Mushroom will spawn outside Corny Complex in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players can locate Bud the Mushroom in Madcap's barn outside of the Corny Complex. Two of these mushrooms can be found in this location and players will have to perform any emote to wake them up.

However, unlike before, Bud the Mushrooms will no longer follow players across the map or heal them. Fortnite players can only make them dance with them, something that did not happen before. Nonetheless, players will not be pleased that these cute creatures have returned to the game, but their abilities have been stripped off.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable • Also thought I should add: Bud the Mushroom has returned in Madcap's barn and 2 of them can be found here! They grow and react when you emote but they do not heal or follow you like previously. #Fortnite • Also thought I should add: Bud the Mushroom has returned in Madcap's barn and 2 of them can be found here! They grow and react when you emote but they do not heal or follow you like previously. #Fortnite

However, players can consume other small mushrooms around Bud to gain some shields. Bud the Mushroom is also invincible in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The best part of the mushrooms in Season 8 is that they act like tires and players can jump over them to gain some height.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bud the Mushroom can now perform emotes and glow while dancing for the players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Twitter/ VitthalG17)

However, they have been added to the game just for fun and challenges this season and not as a bonus Easter egg. Players may also find these mushrooms at other locations on the island, but they are currently confirmed at Corny Complex. Players can visit Madcap's barn to see the dancing mushrooms and complete Madcap's punchcard quests that are available in Season 8.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha