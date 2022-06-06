Where to find Chug Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games changed a lot of things in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. One of the items that have been unvaulted for the new season is the Chug Cannon. This item was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5 and was vaulted in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Despite it being reintroduced, players won't be able to get their hands on this weapon easily because it isn't available as floor loot. To get this weapon, players will have to purchase it from one of the NPCs on the map.

How to get the Chug Cannon in Fortnite

To obtain this item, players will have to purchase this weapon from a specific NPC on the island. Players will first have to make their way to Logjam Lumberyard and keep an eye out for an NPC known as Kyle, who roams around one of the warehouses here.

Kyle sells this exotic weapon for 600 gold bars. This weapon fires a slow-moving heavy projectile that heals its targets with 15 HP per shot. This cannon can also be used to heal followers in Fortnite. However, the Chug Cannon does have a very slow reload time.

Story continues below ad

Interestingly enough, the Chug Cannon had a lot of benefits as well. Since the weapon can heal by shooting people, players can use it to heal their teammates from a distance if they're under fire. It can also be used to prolong the life of a knocked teammate as it restores their HP. Doing this will allow players to focus on the gunfights for longer before needing to revive their teammates.

Earning Gold in Fortnite

Since most Mythic weapons need to be purchased from NPCs in Fortnite, players will need to know how to earn gold in the game. Gold is the only in-game currency that exists right now.

There are a few ways in which players can earn gold in the game.

Story continues below ad

1) Completing Bounties

Completing bounties is the quickest way to earn gold in Fortnite. All players need to do is collect a bounty from one of the bounty boards on the map. Alternatively, they can also collect this bounty from certain NPCs on the map.

Once the bounty is picked up, players will then have to hunt down and eliminate their target. If they manage to do so successfully, players will be rewarded with gold. However, there's a chance of another player poaching the bounty. In that case, the player won't receive the reward.

2) Looting Cash registers and chests

Looting cash registers is one of the easiest ways to earn gold in Fortnite. Cash registers can always be found inside shops on the map. To loot cash boxes, players simply have to interact with the register.

Each cash register drops at least three to four gold bars. Players can also get their hands on gold bars by looting chests on the island. Legendary chests drop gold bars along with weapons and other useful items.

Players can also earn gold by picking up the bars that enemies drop once they're eliminated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far