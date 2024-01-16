Where to find Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players have been greeted with the return of a familiar yet slightly downsized friend in the Crash Pad Jr. The utility item, originally conceived as a miniaturized version of the standard Crash Pad, was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4, and it was promptly removed from Chapter 4 Season 5, to align with the latter's OG theme.

With the Crash Pad Jr.'s absence from Chapter 4 Season 5, it was unclear whether players would ever see this item back in the game. Now, with its reintroduction, the Crash Pad Jr. holds the potential to shake up the gameplay dynamics in Chapter 5.

How to get Crash Pad Jr. in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

When the Crash Pad Jr. was first introduced in Chapter 4 Season 4, players could discover these utility items in heist bags or as floor loot. However, since Chapter 5 Season 1 no longer has heist bags, there are different ways to acquire the Crash Pad Jr.

Crash Pad Jr. can be unearthed from the treasures found within Chests scattered through the Fortnite map. You should keep an eye out during your looting adventures, as these compact yet useful mobility items may be hiding within.

Additionally, the Crash Pad Jr. can also be found among Floor Loot, adding an extra layer of spontaneity to the item's acquisition. Pay attention to your surroundings, and you might find some while exploring structures and locations.

Additionally, the Crash Pad Jr. can also be acquired through certain Fortnite NPCs that sell them to you in exchange for gold bars. Engaging with these NPCs and spending your hard-earned gold might be a more convenient avenue to secure this returning mobility item.

How the Crash Pad Jr. could impact gameplay in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The return of the Crash Pad Jr. introduces a special dynamic to Fortnite's current in-game meta, especially with mobility playing such a crucial role in both offensive and defensive approaches to combat. The Crash Pad Jr. provides players with a tool that allows them to quickly reposition themselves, escape fights, or engage foes with a surprise.

Additionally, when compared to other mobility items like Shockwave Grenades and the Grapple Blade, it reveals certain distinct advantages for the Crash Pad Jr. While Shockwave Grenades can provide far-reaching displacement and the Grapple Blade can be a versatile tool, having a Crash Pad Jr. allows you to negate all fall damage, offering a blend of controlled bounce and adaptability to combat.

