Where to find the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite has released another new update and this time there are massive changes on the island, including an entirely new POI in the center. The Cube Town POI is finally here after dataminers posted leaks about the design weeks ago.

In the Fortnite v18.21 update, the Cube Queen has been revealed and she is now a boss NPC that players will get good amounts of loot from if they manage to take her down.

All the Cubes on the island were rolling towards the center, while the Queen Cube was zapping the water all along. Something big was expected to take place and it has finally happened in the v18.21 update. The Zero Point is expected to be in the center of the island and now the Cube Town POI rests above it.

Location of the Cube Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cube Queen is located in the center of the island above the newly added Cube Town POI.

The NPC is covered in a golden aura that bounces players off when they try to get close to her. Furthermore, she appears to be laughing above the map and the creepy sound can be heard by players who are visiting the new Cube Town POI.

The Fortnitemares 2021 event has been officially named 'Wrath of the Cube Queen', which suggests that players might see more activity from the NPC as the Halloween event progresses in the last two weeks of this month.

The Cube Queen has also been revealed as a secret skin in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass. Players can unlock this skin and the two other Cube Queen styles with Battle Stars.

Also Read

Players can visit the new Cube Town POI to check out what it has to offer and how it plays competitively. The Cube Queen's motives aren't completely clear as of now and players will have to keep their eyes peeled for more information as the season progresses.

Edited by Danyal Arabi