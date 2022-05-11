Where to find Cuddle Cruisers in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Cuddle Cruisers landmark has played an important role in several challenges throughout Fortnite Chapter 3. And now, yet another challenge has come about that has players searching for specific items at the Cuddle Cruisers landmark. However, not everyone knows exactly where the location is in Season 2.

For those who are trying to find the small island with the modernized home and beautiful view, they'll have to head to the northeast part of the Fortnite island, directly east of the Daily Bugle POI.

How to find Cuddle Cruisers in Fortnite Chapter 3

In Chapter 3 Season 2, the current challenge requires players to head to Cuddle Cruisers and collect a group of Omni Chips. Several Omni Chips have spawned around the island, and this location holds a few. This is why knowing where Cuddle Cruisers is during Chapter 3 is so important since it is often the subject of different challenges where players need to collect any number of items.

Cuddle Cruisers is circled in red on the map (Image via Epic Games)

Looking at the map, players won't immediately notice the Cuddle Cruisers landmark. It is not directly named like other locations around it, such as the Daily Bugle or Sanctuary.

Instead, players will need to look towards the eastern coast of the island while viewing their map. They will have to focus on the Daily Bugle and go straight east to see a small island just before the massive body of water that surrounds the map. That is the Cuddle Cruisers landmark, and it can be visited by dropping onto it from the Battle Bus.

Players can also get there by swimming or slamming a car over the water. When players arrive, they will notice a very modern building with multiple floors. There are stairs on the outside that provide access to those floors, as well as stairs on the inside.

A look at one of the Omni Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Epic Games)

A dock sits out on the water that hosts several motorboats and gas pumps to facilitate a quick trip out of the area. There are also multiple chests scattered across the landmark.

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2's current set of challenges, players can obtain Omni Chips that are conveniently placed close to one another. One is at the zipline, another is on the roof, and the third is on the dock.

