Where to find Daily Rubble in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 may be the season with the most changes the battle royale has ever seen.

There are constant updates with news about the war between the Imagined Order and the Resistance. With the war raging, tons of new locations, named or unnamed, are being added to the island.

Daily Rubble is one of those newer locations and is a priority for players attempting to complete one of the latest Fortnite challenges. The area is named after the Blimp that was floating above the Daily Bugle and is in the water to its east.

How to find the Daily Rubble in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

This recently added landmark is on the east coast of the battle royale island. Players must travel there if they want to complete the challenge that requires them to recover a data drive from the location.

Without prior knowledge, it can be confusing where the Daily Rubble landmark is located. Thankfully, it is pretty large and can be spotted almost immediately from the skies if a player is dropping in nearby.

A set of players are about to encounter each other at Daily Rubble (Image via Epic Games)

While the name may make players think the Daily Bugle has fallen and is now in a state of rubble, they would be wrong. Instead, it is the rubble of the Imagined Order Blimp that once flew above the Daily Bugle POI.

In the recent battle for the Daily Bugle, the Resistance was successful, and the IO Blimp was shot down as a result. It has crashed off the coast and protrudes slightly out of the sea.

A look at one of several IO Airships or Blimps that fly above the island (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players can drop here immediately out of the Battle Bus or land on the main island and swim there at a later portion of the game. That depends on how desperate they are to reach the Daily Rubble.

The crashed IO Blimp is sure to be popular as it is still fairly new to the battle royale, so be prepared to fight other players. That will be the case for a while within the first few moments of the lobby or even later on if the storm permits.

