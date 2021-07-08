Where to find and deploy Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7: A working method for Week 5 Challenges

To complete a certain Week 5 challenge, players will need to know where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite.

With Alien Nanites added to the game, players have more challenges to complete and even more fun with their anti-gravity capabilities. All players have to do is find them.

One of the Week 5 challenges requires players to find and deploy these Alien Nanities. It sounds pretty simple if you do, in fact, know where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7.

Where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7

To deploy Alien Nanites, players must locate them first. Notorious leaker HYPEX has shared on Twitter exactly where to find Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7 for the Week 5 challenge.

Alien Nanites spawn in:



- Abducters Chest & Floor Loot

- Normal Chests & Floor Loot

- Mothership Chests Loot — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

As players will see, they are going to be found in a variety of places. The Alien-centric locations such as the Abductors and the Mothership will be a more common location for them.

You have a better chance of finding Alien Nanites on the Mothership or Abducters but both of those are currently bugged and don't spawn ingame.. Epic are most likely aware of this and they're working on a fix! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

These Alien Nanites can then be used to craft ultra-powerful Alien weaponry or be deployed to create a cube-shaped low gravity zone for players to bounce around throughout.

How to deploy Alien Nanites in Fortnite Season 7

Completing the Week 5 challenge requires the latter use of Alien Nanites mentioned. Once the Alien Nanite is in the inventory, go through it, and the challenge will be completed.

A bluish-purple cube surrounds the area where the Alien Nanite lands. This will allow Fortnite players to float in the area until time runs out. This then creates the aforementioned low gravity zone.

I feel like the Alien Nanites should've been re-usable, they are so fun but also rare..



They should've made them create the field for 30 seconds, then expire and recharge again for 30 seconds! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

Many feel they should be more common or even rechargeable since it seems like finding Alien Nanites in Fortnite thus far has been a difficult task. Of course, Epic Games made them rare for a reason.

Alien Nanites will be added today according to the news feed, here's what they can do and their description:



- These Alien Nanites are highly adaptable. Throw ‘em on the ground for an instant taste of alien biosphere or try using them on an Item to craft something new! pic.twitter.com/JZg4rDSndw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

Take a look at exactly what these Alien Nanites in Fortnite can do. Only two can be stacked to create the Alien Biome. As well, the different weapon silhouettes indicate what kind of crafting can be done.

Once the challenge of finding one and deploying it in for Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 is complete, try crafting a powerful Alien weapon and use it to take that Victory Royale.

Edited by Srijan Sen