Where to find and destroy a Cloaked IO Build Jammer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The drive for 'Resistance' in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and loopers have started getting the resources ready to foil the plans of the IO. Defeating the organization will not be easy. Gamers will have to rely on the entire community to emerge victorious against Dr. Slone's army.

Gamers are expected to carry out certain tasks to ponder the progress of the IO. These tasks are listed under the Resistance Rebuilding Quests in the game. One such task requires gamers to find and destroy a Cloaked IO Build Jammer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Destroy Cloacked IO Build Jammer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Unlike most other quests, destroying a Cloacked IO Build Jammer has two parts. Gamers will need to follow the steps accordingly to complete the game's task.

The first part involves taking the order from the higher authorities. Loopers will need to visit waypoints on the island, where they will be instructed by audio. The waypoints are located in three locations, namely near the Camp Cuddle, Daily Bugle, and Chonker's Speedway.

Visiting any one location will be enough to take the instructions and establish a device uplink. Once it is done, gamers will be notified that their devices can detect the Cloacked IO Build Jammers in the game. However, it has a limited range and therefore, gamers will need to search for it thoroughly.

The next step involves searching for the IO device and destroying it. Since the device has a limited range, it can become a hindrance by searching for the Cloacked IO Build Jammers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Therefore, players should head to the western aspect of the island just above Camp Cuddle. On the southeast direction of Seven Outpost V, there are a few boulders by the edge of the river. The Cloacked IO Build Jammer is located near this location. Players will notice the device as soon as they land over here.

Once the Cloacked IO Build Jammer is spotted, gamers can easily destroy it and complete the quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. Completing the quest will also reward gamers with XP, which is significant while ranking up the tiers.

