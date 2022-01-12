Where to find flare guns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The flare gun has been unvaulted and is now available in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Starting fires, revealing enemies, and dealing damage are what the flare gun excels at. This unvaulted item isn't new to the game, but it is the first time it has appeared in the battle royale since Chapter 2 Season 6.

Not much has changed with its functionality. In Chapter 3 Season 1, it works as it always has and can be found in the same locations. Players can pick up a flare gun from the ground, from looting chests, and from supply drops.

Where flare guns are located in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

This comes straight from Epic Games regarding the unvaulting of flare guns in Chapter 3 Season 1:

"Don’t leave it up to just lightning to start fires. With this hotfix, the Flare Gun has been unvaulted! So now in addition to Firefly Jars, you can spark Flare Guns to make use of spreading flames. Find Flare Guns in Chests, on the ground, and from Supply Drops!"

The item can be found in normal looting areas on the island. Players might come across a flare gun on the floor of a building, found in a chest in the attic of a house, or in a supply drop that falls from the sky.

Those methods are how players get the majority of their loot. Of course, there is always the chance that an eliminated player may drop a flare gun if they have one in their inventory.

Make sure there is space for it in your item/weapon bar, because the flare gun is going to be extremely useful in Chapter 3 Season 1. Some players have already shown that to be true.

As a utility item, it can still be shot in the air to give away positioning and mark any players that can be seen for up to one minute. This is a great way to begin a fight or a third-party engagement.

On top of that, it can be used as a weapon. The flare gun will damage players when it makes contact and will set fire to the environment and any wood structures nearby.

