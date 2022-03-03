Where to find and gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 week 13 quests are out, and players can complete these quests for some XP bonuses to help with their Battle Pass progression. Completing quests in the game helps players earn XP and rank up quickly to unlock Battle Pass cosmetics.

With Season 2 lined up for later this month, players who are behind schedule with their Battle Passes need to complete as many quests as possible to unlock all Season 1 cosmetics.

Week 13 quests are out, and players can now access them in-game. There are multiple quests like opening produce boxes at Condo Canyon or Sleepy Sound, swinging under an arch at Desert Arch, Big Bridge, or Covered Bridge, and many more available for loopers to complete.

Find and gather metal at Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, or Rustaway Shores to complete quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Chapter 3 has been live for a while now, and players have had a good look at the new map. Wreck Ravine, Windbreakers, and Rustaway Shores do not show up on the map, but players can easily spot them from the directions given below.

Wreck Ravine: Located north of Covert Cavern and west of Logjam Lumberyard on the coastline.

Rustaway Shores: Located southwest of Chonker's Speedway on the shore.

Windbreakers: It is the island below Greasy Grove.

Follow the steps below to successfully complete the Week 13 quest in Chapter 3 Season 1:

Land at Wreck Ravine or Rustaway Shore. Windbreakers does not have much metal, so it is best to avoid that location. Simply pickaxe any object with metal keep collecting until 100 metal has been collected. Look for broken containers, towers, and broken cars to complete the count. If all steps are done correctly, the quest should be completed.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Complete the quest before it is rotated out of the game to earn the XP bonus and complete the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

