Where to find a Hunting Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Throughout any given season of Fortnite, weapons are vaulted and unvaulted. Sometimes it's because of funding challenges like the latest one where rift-to-gos got unvaulted because players paid enough gold bars for them to beat out Boogie Bombs. Other times, Epic Games decides it's time for a new weapon (or an old one) to be added to the loot pool.

This usually occurs right after substantial updates, which usually happen on Tuesday mornings (EST). However, there was no update this week, as v20.40 is scheduled for next week and will be the last update of the season.

Shiina @ShiinaBR THE HUNTING RIFLE JUST GOT UNVAULTED! THE HUNTING RIFLE JUST GOT UNVAULTED!

Today, three major items were unvaulted: Air Strikes, Flint-Knock pistols and the hunting rifle. Here's where the sniper can be found in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Hunting rifle finally unvaulted and where to get it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The hunting rifle immediately enters the loot pool. It can be found just like any other weapon: in chests, floor loot and from supply drops. Common hunting rifles cannot be found, but every other rarity is available.

The Hunting Rifle has been unvaulted:

- Uncommon to Legendary

- Found in Floor Loot, Chests and Supply Drops



The Flint Knock Pistol has been unvaulted:

- Common to Uncommon

Since they can be found in chests, that's the best way to start trying to look for one. Chests are found all over the map, and the more players open, the more likely they are to have a hunting rifle pop out of one.

There are more than a few chests on the Fortnite map, with several available in close quarters. This will make it easier to find a hunting rifle, though many of those close quarters will be overrun with opponents. Here are all the current chest spawns in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2:

Chest spawns in Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Popular POIs have a lot of chests, but there are also several other good places to look. The island of Windbreakers might be a good place to look as there are a total of 13 chests there. The outskirts of The Joneses also have several chest spawns.

The sniper can also be found as floor loot, which means that players have a chance of finding a hunting rifle wherever they land. Those drops are less common and can be more random than chests.

The Legendary rarity of the hunting rifle has the following stats:

DPS: 70.4

Damage: 88

Fire Rate: 0.8

Magazine Size: 1

Reload Time: 1.6

Hunting rifles are now live in Chapter 3 Season 2, and players can drop in to get their hands on one.

