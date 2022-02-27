Where to find the Impossible Rock in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is filled with multiple quests that players can complete to earn XP and rank up. This will help in leveling up the Battle Pass that houses all Season 1 exclusive cosmetics that players can unlock. There are weekly quests that are added to the game periodically and players can complete those in a limited time to gain even more XP.

One of the most common quests this season is to visit the Impossible Rock POI once. To complete this challenge, players will have to land at the Impossible Rock which is an unnamed POI on the Chapter 3 map.

The Impossible Rock POI is a rock formation which is quite stunning in reality. A gigantic rock stands atop a cliff while balancing itself on a tiny rock beneath it. Read on to find out the location of this unnamed POI in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Location of the Impossible Rock Formation on Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map

The Chapter 3 map is filled with multiple interesting locations and to single out an unnamed POI from it can get difficult for loopers. While the Impossible Rock formation is a huge one, once spotted, players will have to know its exact location on the map to complete the quest and earn XP.

The Impossible Rock is located in the southern part of the map and can be narrowed down between Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, and Chonker’s Speedway. It is located right in the middle of these three important POIs. Players have to locate a cliff by the river with a small house with a recreational vehicle above it. This is where the Impossible Rock POI is located and it is almost 'impossible' to miss.

Loopers need to drop anywhere near this POI to complete the quest. They can also loot up from the crates surrounding the region, and a solo player should be able to secure decent loot for an early fight if the need arises.

Edited by Danyal Arabi