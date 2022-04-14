Where to find Jetpacks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Jetpacks have recently returned to Fortnite with the v20.10 update. They were first introduced in the 4.2 content update and have been in and out of the vault ever since. These nifty items are quite valuable as they can allow players to get to advantageous high ground or escape a dangerous situation rather easily.

Today, the latest weekly challenges for the season have been released, one of which tasks players to use jetpacks. However, to do so, loopers will need to find them first. This article will detail how they can do that and complete this challenge.

Fortnite challenges: Where to get a jetpack and travel in the air

Interestingly, when jetpacks were reintroduced, they did not immediately enter the full loot pool and they still haven't, meaning they cannot be found in chests, IO chests, supply drops or normal floor loot.

The only place where these items can be found are on IO blimps. There are jetpack containers attached to the walls in the blimps. There are several in each blimp, so players generally won't have too much trouble finding one.

IO blimps can be found hovering above the following locations:

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

Command Cavern

Previously, there was an airship above the Daily Bugle, but players helped The Seven take back that location and crash the ship. The same battle is currently going on at Condo Canyon, so players should try to go there to check the blimp before it inevitably crashes as well.

IO blimps (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Once gamers have them, they simply need to travel 100 meters in the air. While this shouldn't be too difficult to accomplish, players should remember that jetpacks don't eliminate fall damage. Additionally, they can also get too hot and will then require a cooldown.

Furthermore, fuel for the jetpack is not unlimited, so players must be wary while using them.

shroob @shroobery Fortnite chicken + jetpack = go high



And you take no fall damage Fortnite chicken + jetpack = go high And you take no fall damage https://t.co/CsJkrXLi9Q

The rest of this week's challenges, all of which will reward Chapter 3 Season 2 XP, are as follows:

Thank the bus driver and then finish top 25

Visit Gas Stations in a Battlebus (3)

Get seconds of airtime after being hit by a Shockwave Grenade (3)

Eliminate IO forces within a single match (3)

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish

Accept a bounty from a bounty board within 30 seconds of landing

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool (75)

Search ammo boxes at Shifty Shafts or Camp Cuddle (3)

All of the above Fortnite challenges are currently live.

