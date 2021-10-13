Where to find Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Lockie's Lighthouse is one of several points of interest in Fortnite that isn't actually named in the game.

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players will be tasked with finding Color Bottles. The Ruby Red Color Bottles are found in Lockie's Lighthouse. That is why so many players are searching for the landmark.

Gamers can access Lockie's Lighthouse from the sky or the ground. It may be easier to drop in from the Battle Bus, but traveling to this spot in the northern portion of Fortnite's map can be done after landing elsewhere.

Lockie's Lighthouse located on north side in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Lockie's Lighthouse is very easy to find in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, in the C1 coordinate. The lighthouse stands tall next to a museum.

Nothing about Lockie's Lighthouse has really changed since it was first placed on the Fortnite island. Several chapters later, you will still find the painting of Dusty Depot in the lighthouse and chests in the museum's attic.

To find Lockie's Lighthouse, head to the northern part of the island. Go a bit more northwest to the corner, and you will find the piece of land that the lighthouse rests upon.

Lockie's Lighthouse marked on the map (Image via Epic Games)

More specifically, if you look at the island to the north of Coral Castle and then look at Stealthy Stronghold, you can make a sort of triangle to find Lockie's Lighthouse. It is hard to miss.

Depending on where you land or where the Battle Bus path leads, it could take a bit of travel to make it to the location. You should be able to exit the Battle Bus and glide your way there.

Cars are abundant in Fortnite, so hop in one and drive to Lockie's Lighthouse if you find yourself starting a round of Battle Royale a far distance away from the landmark.

Also Read

On top of the aforementioned Color Bottles, a challenge can be completed by emoting at Lockie's Lighthouse in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. InTheLittleWood put together a YouTube video (above) showcasing it and the other challenge POIs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer