Where to find the new exotic Burst Pulse Rifle in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite introduced the new Burst Pulse Exotic Rifle with the latest 17.40 update. It is no surprise that this is a great weapon, and players worldwide are eager to try it.

The standard Pulse Rifle was already a fan favorite in Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite. Naturally, its Exotic version is better, and many are even claiming it to be overpowered.

Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle in Fortnite can be found in Coral Castle

Coral Castle's abduction has begun, but players must visit the POI to get their hands on the new Exotic weapon.

Kymera NPC at Coral Castle offers Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle for 500 Gold Bars. It walks on the southeastern part of the beach.

This is the exact location of Kymera in Coral Castle on the Fortnite map:

Kymera NPC in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Coral Castle has always been one of the most despised POIs in Fortnite. However, it is safe to assume that many players will now land in the area following the addition of the Exotic Burst Pulse rifle. Players can hire the Kymera NPC or take a quest from it.

How good is the Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle in Fortnite?

The Exotic Burst Pulse rifle looks like a standard Pulse rifle but has much better viability in gunfights. It deals massive damage in bursts, and players must focus on hitting all the burst shots on enemies.

The stats of the Exotic Burst Pulse Rifle are:

Ammo - Medium

- Medium Reload Time- 2.84 seconds

2.84 seconds Damage- 30

Fire Rate - 4.2

- 4.2 Magazine size- 20

Players with good aim can easily make the most out of the Exotic Burst Pulse rifle. It has a relatively low damage output, but the fire rate compensates for it.

Just like any other weapon, players should use ADS to land better shots on enemies during gunfights. Hip fire will increase the fire rate but will significantly affect the accuracy.

All in all, the Exotic Burst Pulse rifle has been one of the biggest highlights of the 17.40 update. It is safe to assume that the Fortnite community will heavily use this weapon before the Gold Bars reset at the end of Chapter 2, Season 7.

Edited by Srijan Sen