Where to find Nitehare in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: NPC location and other details

Nitehare has been revealed to be coming to Fortnite later today, and players will be able to interact with this NPC to grab more rank XP that will help them progress in this season's Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added a ton of new NPCs to the game for players to interact with. Players can complete simple tasks given by these NPCs and earn a ton of XP from each. Players have been complaining about how difficult it has been to grind rank XP this season, and with the new NPCs joining the Fortnite island, players will surely keep the noise down for a while.

However, Nitehare is not the only NPC to join the club later today. Raven is also set to arrive with missions that give 80,000 XP to players to push the Battle Pass pages further.

Nitehare location on Fortnite Season 8 map

iFireMonkey, a popular Fortnite leaker, has posted the location of the upcoming Nitehare NPC in Season 8 of the game.

It looks like Nitehare will be stationed at FN Radio, and players will have to drop by one of the northernmost parts of the island to interact with it.

Nitehare is also an epic outfit in Fortnite Battle Royale and was priced at 1500 V-bucks the last time it was seen in the Item Shop. It was released way back in 2019 and was last available for purchase on April 8, 2021.

The Hop Awake questline, which has been linked to Nitehare, has also been revealed.

j8hnb @j8hnb2010 Fortnite upcoming raven & nitehare npc questline challenges. Fortnite upcoming raven & nitehare npc questline challenges. https://t.co/qDgRCwdpbq

Below are all the challenges that players have to complete to earn the rank XP from the NiteHare NPC:

Bounce three times on tires without touching the ground

Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site

Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters

Damage an opponent with a grenade

Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideways

Complete all the missions above after the NPC is released, along with Raven later today.

