Where to find and open Cash Registers in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has new challenges on the way, and players can complete these challenges to get a ton of XP. The Season 2 Battle Pass still has a bit of life left in it before the upcoming season takes over with a new iteration. While players are working hard to complete their passes, others might also want to unlock the bonus styles of the Battle Pass skins, which are available beyond rank 100.

In this week's fresh set of challenges, loopers will have to open cash registers on the map to complete a quest and earn XP. This challenge is a part of the Week 8 Season Quest challenges, and by completing these quests, players will be able to earn over 90,000 XP. The challenges are fairly simple, and many can be completed within a single match.

Read on to find out how players can complete the cash register quest and the best POI to complete it.

Best POI for Cash Register spawns and how to complete the Week 8 quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

To complete this quest, players will have to locate cash registers on the map and open them to collect gold bars. Doing this three times will complete the challenge.

For those unaware, cash registers are containers that can be opened, and players can get a few gold bars from them. No XP can be earned from opening cash registers in Fortnite. This item was first introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 5, and has been in the game ever since.

Cash registers can be found in gas stations, shops, and retail stores around the map. The spawns of the cash registers are not fixed, and players might have to look for one around the map.

However, the best location to get three of them in one place is Coney Crossroads. There are multiple shops in this location, and most of them have a cash register upfront in the reception area.

Simply interact with three cash registers and collect the gold from them to complete the quest. Also, complete other Week 8 quests which involve traveling in the Choppa and detonating explosives while sliding to earn all the 90,000 XP and progress in the Battle Pass.

