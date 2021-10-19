Where to find a Pumpkin Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Pumpkin launchers have returned to Fortnite for Halloween. Following the v18.21 update, Epic Games has launched Fortnitemares, one of the most popular times of year in Fortnite. With its arrival, there are several quests and free rewards available for players. One of those quests is to eliminate a player with a pumpkin launcher. Here's where to find one.

Where to find a Fortnite pumpkin launcher

These rewards are available for players after completing a challenge or questline during Fortnitemares:

Cube Cruiser Glider – Complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard

Raven’s Curse Spray – Complete one Fortnitemares quest

Moonlit Duel Loading Screen – Complete two Fortnitemares Quests

Wrathful Breakout Contrail – Complete three Fortnitemares Quests

All-Weather Extractor Pickaxe – Complete Ariana Grande’s Monster Hunter Punch Card

Thinking Juice Back Bling – 2,000,000 combined team points in Horde Rush mode

Cube Queen Skin – Complete 20 Horde Rush quests

Fortnitemares Spray – Team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush

Players can complete Fortnitemares quests in any order, but in order to complete all of them and get all of those free rewards, players will need to find and use a pumpkin launcher to eliminate a player.

Pumpkin launchers are the Halloween variant of the rocket launcher. (Image via Epic Games)

Currently, there are no particular locations that offer a better chance at dropping a pumpkin launcher. They are much more frequent than rocket launchers, but there's no place players can go to deliberately find them. They can be in chests and floor loot as well as in the Sideways Anomalies.

Once players find one, they need to use it and eliminate a player. Going to a heavily populated area like Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park is a good place to find people to try and get an elimination with it.Upon doing so, the quest will be completed.

Here are the rest of the Fortnitemares quests:

Land after using a witch broom (5 times)

Eliminate a player with a pumpkin launcher

Consume 15 Halloween candy

All Fortnitemares challenges and additions are live in the game right now.

Edited by Danyal Arabi