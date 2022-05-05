Where to find and recover stolen Seven supplies at IO locations in Fortnite Chapter 3

Week 7 quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are going live soon, and players have a chance to earn loads of more XP. Most of these challenges are pretty straightforward, except for a few where one might need some help.

The fourth upcoming weekly challenge is to "Find and Recover Stolen Seven Supplies at IO Locations." Players must find these supplies at three IO locations to complete the challenge and get the XP reward. However, it might be challenging to identify what the Seven supplies look like to recover them.

It seems like the Imagined Order has seized The Seven's combat equipment. To defeat the Order, players must get their important supplies back and make the Seven's offense even stronger. Doing so will also help players earn 20,000 XP for completing a weekly challenge.

IO locations with stolen Seven supplies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The IO currently has three strongholds on the island, and this is where the stolen supplies are kept. To retrieve them, players must visit these locations and interact with the supplies.

Players can find the stolen Seven supplies in the IO outpost, Command Cavern, and the Fortress. All three locations have supplies that look like cardboard boxes and green bags. Players can walk up to these supplies and interact with them to complete the challenge.

Stolen Seven supplies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 quest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since these are IO locations, there might be IO guards stationed around the supplies. Therefore, players should be careful of the hostile NPCs while trying to complete the Week 7 quest. Moreover, the Fortress and Command Cavern are also hot drops, which means players might find many opponents in these POIs.

All Week 7 quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Similar to every other week, the upcoming week will also have 7 Seasonal Quests. Each of these quests will reward players with 20,000 XP, giving them a total of 140,000 XP.

Destroy a turret using Remote Explosives [1] Visit different named locations in a single match [5] Disable a tank by damaging the engine [1] Recover stolen Seven supplies at IO locations [3] Destroy Structures with the Cow Catcher [200] Deal headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle [200] Damage opponents with the Repair Torch [5]

RutgerK @RutgerK_



youtu.be/XdclVZ9l2z8



🗓️ Release: Today 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTC



Let me help you with some Hidden Seven Supplies, show you how to Disable a Tank Engine, and give you some Turret & Repair Torch Locations!



I'M LIVE WHEN THEY RELEASE! #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Guide Week 7🗓️ Release: Today 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCLet me help you with some Hidden Seven Supplies, show you how to Disable a Tank Engine, and give you some Turret & Repair Torch Locations!I'M LIVE WHEN THEY RELEASE! 🧨 #Fortnite Seasonal Quests Guide Week 7 🐮▶️youtu.be/XdclVZ9l2z8🗓️ Release: Today 9 AM ET / 1 PM UTCLet me help you with some Hidden Seven Supplies, show you how to Disable a Tank Engine, and give you some Turret & Repair Torch Locations!I'M LIVE WHEN THEY RELEASE!👀 https://t.co/0mKqZ84Pqu

Seasonal Quests are one of the easiest ways to get XP and level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Edited by Shaheen Banu