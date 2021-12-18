Where to find Sgt Winter truck (Santa Claus) in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is underway, and it is the time for celebrations as the WinterFest is also on the island. The annual celebration event kicked off a couple of days ago and will remain in-game until January 6.

In the course of this event, gamers will get the wonderful opportunity to get free gifts in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. According to recent revelations from gamers, a Santa Claus is on the island.

Ever since the news was revealed, the community has been wondering who this Santa Claus is and where to find him.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Who is Santa Claus in the game?

Epic Games did not add any Santa Claus to the island. The developers modified Sgt Winter and added him to the back of a truck that goes around the island. This new entity is being hailed as Santa Claus in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

This new avatar of Sgt Winter is a new NPC, and he goes around giving candy to those who stand in his path. However, he pulls out a big gift and deploys it when someone follows him for a long time.

Loopers can open the gift by hitting it with the pickaxe. The gift will consist of loot items and may a Snowball Launcher.

Locating the Sgt Winter truck on the island could be challenging for gamers as it has no specific spawn point. However, players have frequently spotted it near the Shifty Shafts and the Loot Lake. Therefore, loopers should keep an open eye on this region to encounter the Sgt Winter truck and get free gifts.

It is anticipated that the truck will be rotating around the island as the WinterFest 2021 proceeds.

What happens if we attack Sgt Winter?

Like any other NPC, attacking Sgt Winter will cause him to take up arms against loopers, and he will start firing randomly. The truck will also get angry and pick up pace and speed away.

So even though the NPC will fire at gamers, the speed of the truck, as well as the random shots, won't be enough to eliminate them. Going out of sight for a little while will restore Sgt Winter's mood, and gamers can follow him without any issues.

