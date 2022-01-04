Where to find the Slurp Keg in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

There have been a few items and parts of Fortnite Chapter 3 that were seen in the trailer but are not yet present. Tornadoes, Butter Cake and more were all hinted at but have yet to make their arrival. Finally, one of those items, the Slurp Keg, has arrived in Chapter 3 Season 1.

The Slurp Keg was teased as an item that could potentially heal all members of a team at once. It was highly anticipated and Fortnite players were hopeful it would be one of the best healing items in the game. Since it has officially arrived in Fortnite, here's where players can find it.

Slurp Keg locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Slurp Keg officially made its long-awaited debut today in Fortnite. Suffice to say, many players are giving it a try upon finding it.

The Cube @FNCubeWatch reminder that the "Slurp Keg" item should release in 60 minutes.



(1pm UTC) reminder that the "Slurp Keg" item should release in 60 minutes.(1pm UTC)

According to OfficialTyMZ on Twitter, the Slurp Keg is actually fairly common. It can randomly drop out of chests, appear in floor loot, be a part of the present item drop and can be found in Supply Drops as well.

Our Journey • Follow Us For More😎🕳️ @OfficialTyMZ Slurp Keg.



- Max stack: 2

- Heals 150 total in 30 seconds and it heals 2 per half a second

- Found in Chests, Drops & Floor (could change)

- Sold by the Llama NPC for 250 Gold Slurp Keg.- Max stack: 2- Heals 150 total in 30 seconds and it heals 2 per half a second- Found in Chests, Drops & Floor (could change)- Sold by the Llama NPC for 250 Gold https://t.co/TS8nk5h3yn

It will also evidently be available for purchase from an NPC on the island. Lt. John Llama will sell the Slurp Keg for 250 gold. He can be found in his cabin to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard. The location is known as the Llama Homestead.

Lt. John Llama will sell the Slurp Keg in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Slurp Keg can be stacked, though players can only carry two of them in one item slot. They will reportedly heal 150 damage total, but will spray several players in one area. The range isn't incredible, so the Fortnite faithful will need to be relatively close. It is a great item to use when boxed in and healing together.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Slurp Keg will likely see a spawn nerf at some point, but for now, it is available in almost every way.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul