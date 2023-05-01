Where to find the tree where three seasons collide in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is in its home stretch. In about a month, the season will end, and all battle pass cosmetics will go away. In the meantime, Epic Games is releasing many challenges to ensure players have every opportunity to level up. The Postcard Tour quests, which give teases about locations that need to be visited, are the latest example. One of them tells gamers to go to a tree where three seasons collide.

Fortnite Postcard Tour: Tree where three seasons collide guide

Step 1: Load into the game

Open up Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via Fortnite on YouTube)

Load up the game on the platform you prefer to play on and log in to your Fortnite account or whichever one you want to complete the challenges on.

This is not a Creative-based challenge and won't work on Creative maps, so it needs to be done in Battle Royale or Zero Build. Both Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads will suffice.

Step 2: Drop in and head for the center of the map

Here's where you need to land after dropping out of the bus (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Once the battle bus takes off, you must head towards the center of the island. This tree is not exactly in the middle, but it's close. It's marked on the map above. This is the area where three seasons converge, and it's where you will find the tree. Head there first to determine the timing of your jump based on where the bus route is.

Step 3: Find the tree

This is the tree the challenge refers to (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

When you reach the tree, it should satisfy the requirements for this part of the Postcard Tour quests. There's no requirement to do anything when you arrive, so all you have to do is visit. Make sure it checks off before you leave, though.

There are five Postcard Tour quests right now:

In the city, there is a masked warrior made of lights.

These boats bring cargo.

Swim where the water heals.

There's a tree where the three seasons collide.

In the ice cave, look for the tower.

These are all riddles to solve, and the tree where three seasons collide can be found above.

