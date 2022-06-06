Where to find wolves and boars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Epic Games once again added fauna to the island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 once again. Animals were added to the game back in Chapter 2 Season 6 with the Primal theme and have since managed to become a staple in almost every season.

Players can choose to ride these animals if they want to, which can be a wonderful alternative to vehicular transportation on the map. Earlier, players had to craft a saddle to ride these animals, but that seems to have changed with the current season.

Here's a quick guide on where to find wolves and boars on the island, and how to ride these animals.

Exploring locations for finding wolves and boars in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Just like every season in the game, there isn't any specific spawn location in Fortnite where wolves and boars appear as they can technically be found all over the map.

Generally, they can be found in their natural habitat in the game. So players would do well to look in grassy areas to find them.

Players can find boars roaming around the Reality Falls area. They can also head over to the grassy areas near the Daily Bugle if they want to look for wolves. These are two primary locations where players will have better luck finding these animals in Fortnite.

That said, there are more locations where players can find wolves and boars on the island. Here's a map that players can use as a guide for it.

Fortnite wolf and boar locations in Chapter 3 Season 3. (Screenshot by Sportskeeda via Fortnite.gg)

As seen in the map above, wolves and boars in the game can be found all over the map, except for the southern area of the map. Moreover, whenever an animal approaches a player, they'll notice a white marker on their screen that will show the direction from which the animal is coming in.

There's a current challenge that revolves around players riding these animals in the game. This Fortnite location guide will come in handy for those trying to complete this challenge.

How to ride animals in Fortnite

Riding animals isn't as complicated as it used to be before. Players can simply get on their backs by jumping on them. Gone are the days when players actually had to craft a saddle before they could ride these animals.

As mentioned before, once players find wolves or boars, they need to jump on their backs. To do this, players will have to wait for the animal to approach them. Once it approaches them, all they need to do is hit the jump button and hop onto its back. That will be enough for them to tame the animal.

Interestingly enough, players can also fire weapons while riding a wolf or a boar in the game. This makes these animals a good enough replacement for cars. Sadly enough, they cannot be used to attack enemy players or other animals on the map. The animals can also get tired, so players will have to feed them to make them happy.

