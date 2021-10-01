Where to find Wolves in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has added punchcard challenges that players can complete to earn XP and quickly shoot through the ranks. Coupled with that, these challenges allow them to unlock cosmetics from the Battle Pass.

One of the punch cards this season will require players to hunt down wolves in the game. The challenge will come from Grim Fable, a new NPC in the game.

Wolves attack if players get too close, but they can be defeated with weapons. After killing a wolf, one will get meat which can be consumed to gain more health or used to tame other wolves.

Find wolves and hunt them in Fortnite Season 8

Wolves hang around in packs in Fortnite. While that may seem dangerous, it also makes it easy for players to hunt one of them down. Wolves typically come out of hiding after the sun has set on the map.

There are multiple locations where players can find wolves in Fortnite Season 8. Typically, they will find these animals traveling in packs around Boney Burbs. In fact, this might be the best place to hunt a wolf down.

There are other regions like Weeping Woods and north of Catty Corner where players might chance upon wolves in the forests, but west and south west of Boney Burbs might be their best bet.

To hunt down wolves, all players have to do is shoot them. They should remember to keep a fair distance from the pack to avoid being attacked. However, players can easily deal with this threat if they keep caution and are equipped to the teeth.

Apart from this, they can complete other Grim Fable punch card challenges like hiding in a haystack and finding a Harpoon Gun to earn the rank XP required to progress.

