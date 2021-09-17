Where is Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Just like in Season 7, when Fortnite launched a Kymera skin and players had to collect alien artifacts to customize that skin, players in Season 8 will have to visit locations and collect items to upgrade the Toona Fish outfit.

Fort Crumpet is one of the locations on the Fortnite map where players can find items to customize the Toona Fish outfit to a bright red.

Fortnite Season 8 is on and players have multiple challenges to take on and complete to earn various rewards. From quests that reward players with tons of XP, to collecting items that will help loopers customize outfits in their inventory.

Fort Crumpet location in Fortnite Season 8

Fort Crumpet is one of the old Chapter 2 locations in Fortnite. It can be located on the northwestern side of Believer Beach. The fort has stone walls surrounding it and that makes it easy to locate from longer distances.

Loopers will find bottles of Knightly Crimson at this location. They need to collect these bottles to customize the color of the skin to a bright red. Only three red bottles can be found in the location per match.

The first bottle can be found lying near the east entrance of Fort Crumpet. The second bottle of Knightly Crimson can be found lying in the hallway on the south side of the fort.

For the last bottle, Fortnite players have to go to the second floor of the central fort building. They will find the third bottle of Knightly Crimson on the exterior side of the building.

Players can collect multiple bottles of color for the Toona Fish outfit at different locations on the map.

Customize the Toona Fish outfit in Season 8

Fortnite has returned with a similar mechanism for the Toona Fish outfit in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass that loopers experienced with Kymera last season. Players can customize the outfit to the color of their choice on the Paint-a-Toona page in the game.

However, loopers need to pick up colored bottles from the map to be able to customize the Toona Fish outfit. Fort Crumpet is one of the regions where players need to visit to pick up colored bottles for the Toona Fish outfit in Season 8.

