Where to hire a character in Fortnite: Full list of every NPC available for hire

Like every other battle royale title, Fortnite also tasks players with eliminating their opponents and emerging as the last one standing.

During the later stages of a match, having a teammate or an assistant always comes in handy. Even though duos, trios, and squad mode allow the option, in solo mode, gamers are practically alone.

As allies, players can hire some of the NPCs present in Chapter 3 Season 1. Apart from sticking by the player's side and protecting them, the NPCs will also help in completing a mission. Here's a look at all the spawn locations of the NPCs available for hire in-game.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Location of NPCs available for hire

Over the course of time, Epic has added several NPCs to the island of Fortnite. These characters roam around on specific locations of the map and can be interacted with. Some of these NPCs contain exclusive weapons that can be obtained by exchanging Gold Bars.

A few of these NPCs can also be hired by gamers in Chapter 3 Season 1. Since there are several NPCs available on the island, it is important to know which are the ones that can be hired in the game.

Currently, only 8 NPCs can be hired by players. They are as follows :

Agent Jones

Brainiac

Cuddlepool

Galactico

Jonesy The First

Lt. John Llama

Shanta

The Visitor.

- NPC Locations you can Hire for Foundation Challenge

- "Seven" Vault Locations for several challenges

- Gas Can & Firefly Locations for 'Ignite Structures' Season Quest. While waiting for @FortniteGame to fix their servers, you might want to have a look at these maps:- NPC Locations you can Hire for Foundation Challenge- "Seven" Vault Locations for several challenges- Gas Can & Firefly Locations for 'Ignite Structures' Season Quest. While waiting for @FortniteGame to fix their servers, you might want to have a look at these maps:- NPC Locations you can Hire for Foundation Challenge- "Seven" Vault Locations for several challenges- Gas Can & Firefly Locations for 'Ignite Structures' Season Quest. https://t.co/sSTgi3gMFD

The locations of these in-game characters are listed below:

Brainiac - South of the Joneses

Cuddlepool - Near Camp Cuddle

Galactico - Tilted Towers

Jonesy The First - The Joneses

Lt. John Llama - Llama Homestead

Shanta - Southeast of Cando Canyon

The Visitor - Near the Launchpad

Tracking Agent Jones can be a difficult affair as the NPC can spawn at four locations in Chapter 3 Season 1. The character can be at any one of the first four Seven Outposts.

How to hire an NPC in Chapter 3 Season 1?

Hiring NPCs in Fortnite is quite easy. First, gamers will have to decide which NPC they want to visit in the game.

Players now need to approach the character and interact with them. Simply going near them will trigger the option to interact and hire them.

Loopers will be required to pay 95 Gold Bars to hire NPCs. After a successful transaction, they'll start moving with the player and will also attack hostile teams. Walking 1000 meters with the hired NPC will complete a quest in the game.

