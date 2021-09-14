Where is Lake Canoe in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 didn't introduce a lot of map changes, and old landmarks like Lake Canoe are still present on the map. While veterans may remember the location of Lake Canoe, many new players might find it difficult to reach the area.

A quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Surf Turf questline requires players to swim in Lake Canoe. Here's a look at how to get to Lake Canoe and earn a few gold bars in the process.

Location of Lake Canoe in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Lake Canoe location in Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Epic Games)

Lake Canoe was originally added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1. It is located inside the coordinate G5, and there are many POIs through which players can access it.

Lake Canoe is northeast of Lazy Lake and southwest of Dirty Docks. Players can easily identify the landmark as it has two docks and a lodge on the shore. An island is also present in the middle of the lake.

Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Lazy Lake POI in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced a quest in which players have to swim in Lazy Lake and Lake Canoe. This can be initiated by visiting the Scuba Jonesy NPC at Coral Castle.

Completing this quest grants 20 Gold Bars to players and is definitely worth the effort.

All these quests are a part of the Surf Turf questline that has many other interesting challenges related to Scuba Jonesy. The 'Swim at both Lake Canoe and Lazy Lake' quest is just Stage 1 of 5, and the subsequent stages get progressively more difficult.

Players can get a ton of XP and Gold Bars by completing the Surf Turf questline. This will help them in leveling up the Battle Pass, unlocking new Battle Pass skins, and buying Exotic weapons.

All in all, the Kevin the Cube-themed Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite has received a positive response from players around the world up until now. The only major complaint has been the lack of map changes, and Epic Games can definitely use this gripe as a focal point for upcoming updates.

