Where to leave secret documents at a bus stop in Fortnite (Week 13 challenges)

What better way to rat out the IO mole in Fortnite than to provide fake documentation? As the Mothership moves towards Corny Complex, the alien vessel must abduct the area and surprise alongside it.

To ensure that the alien invaders don't change their minds, Marigold has hatched a plan to bait the aliens and ensure that they not only abduct the IO base and the Countermeasure device as well.

Once the IO mole leaks the location of the IO base, the Mothership will not be able to resist abducting the base and wiping out the resistance. Although Corny Complex will be sacrificed, it won't be in wait.

Marigold needs volunteers willing to go out across the island and leave secret documents at bus stops for the IO mole to find. Those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points.

"Leave secret documents at a bus stop" Fortnite week 13challenge

Note: The Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenges will go live on September 1st, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Leave secret documents at a bus stop" Fortnite week 13 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players need to leave secret documents at a bus stop in-game. There are a total of five bus stops at which the documents can be placed. Here are their locations.

Holly Hatchery

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Steamy Stacks

Hydro 16 (West of Misty Meadows)

All bus stop locations in Fortnite (Fortnite.GG)

Four out of the five locations are named drop locations and may prove to be rather populated. Loopers wanting to avoid a gunfight can opt to land at Hydro 16 to complete this challenge.

Other than Hydro 16, for the most part, the area outside of Steamy Stacks is relatively quiet as well. Players can land at the IO satellite base known as Dink Dish, gear up, and then push eastward towards the bus stop.

If these two locations are not accessible, players can complete the challenge at Pleasant Park. On a side note, avoiding Holly Hatchery and Retail Row would be the safest thing to do.

