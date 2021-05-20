Where do Llamas spawn the most in Fortnite Season 6

Llamas in Fortnite were once the holy grail, but are now more of a nostalgia trip in Season 6.

Still, nothing feels more like the true Fortnite experience than coming across one of the iconic loot Llamas. Seeing the purple and blue pinata from a mountain top and dropping below to claim it is pure bliss.

Fortnite Season 6 hasn't changed much about the Llamas, even if the excitement has gone done for them just a bit. Thankfully, players can still snag some awesome loot out of them to help them survive.

The most common Llama spawns in Fortnite Season 6

Supply Llama spawns are completely random in Fortnite Season 6. In the typical battle royale mode game, only five Llamas can be found throughout the island.

Taking a look at the current Season 6 map, the points of interest don't really make a difference when it comes to where Llamas spawn. Popular locations are not configured to have a higher chance of a Llama spawning in Fortnite.

The higher chance of finding one, with five on the map now instead of three, doesn't seem to have truly changed the percentage at which players are coming across Llamas either.

Started with a llama and ended with my 227th solo win! 431st overall! #Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/u8wsCdiI6C — Thomas Hale 🦄🎥 (@ThomasHale93) May 20, 2021

With that being said, there are some common places that players can look. The Llama spawns are random, but every few games or so, Fortnite players should be able to find a Llama in one of the following areas.

South of Pleasant Park

Where the river and larger body of water meet, south of Coral Castle

Near the fork in the road north of Colossal Crops

The southern mountain near Catty Corner

West inside of Weeping Woods

South of Boney Burbs near the river

Around the small lake north of Retail Row

It cannot be stressed enough that Llama spawns are completely random in every Fortnite lobby. It is possible that they spawn in the same locations more than once, but the chances are slim.

First time ever getting the mythical goldfish right after I found a llama. #Fortnite I’ve caught over 40k fish since fishing became a thing pic.twitter.com/uCAJjD5GCZ — Alex (@SlapMyPigletx) May 20, 2021

If players search the above areas throughout their battle royale session, the odds are in their favor. A Fortnite Season 6 Llama will appear at some point, loading the player up with ammo, materials, and healing items.