Where to place Ghostbusters signs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is collaborating with Ghostbusters, during the Fortnitemares event, once again. Ghostbusters Afterlife is set to be released in November after many delays, so it's the perfect time for a crossover.

A new NPC, the Containment Specialist, has landed on the island and has a new questline that can give Ghostbusters-related rewards, including a free Back Bling.

One of the stages of that questline is to place Ghostbusters signs in Fortnite. In order to get to that stage, players need to find the NPC, deploy seismographs, exterminate mini-pufts and then acquire parts from cars. Here's how to do all of that.

Fortnite Season 8: How and where to place Ghostbusters' signs

Containment Specialist is one of the brand new NPCs that landed on the island today following the latest update to v18.21. The Ghostbusters NPC can be found at Camp Cod (also the location of Dire), at the southernmost point of the map. It's a small island south of Catty Corner, and southeast of Misty Meadows.

Once there, players will need to complete the first three stages before placing the Ghostbusters signs. The first stage is to deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner. There will be a few places to do so in each POI, highlighted in blue. Players who get near them will be able to make them out easily.

Players then need to travel to Sludgy Swamp with at least a pickaxe to bludgeon a few mini-pufts to death. After that, they can destroy cars and retrieve mechanical parts from them. Then they will be able to place the Ghostbusters signs.

Ghostbusters signs will have specific locations to be placed at in those POIs. (Image via Epic Games)

This can be done in Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks or Pleasant Park, so players have plenty of options to place them. They can place all three in one location. There will be glowing blue signs on the walls and fences, which will highlight the location to place the signs. Interacting with them three times will complete the challenge.

Complete list of Fortnite Ghostbusters challenges:

Deploy seismographs in Misty Meadows or Catty Corner.

Pickaxe mini-pufts to death in Sludgy Swamp.

Harvest mechanical parts from cars.

Place Ghostbusters signs in Pleasant Park, Dirty Docks or Holly Hedges.

Deploy a Ghost trap.

All of these challenges are live now.

