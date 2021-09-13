Where is Rainbow Rentals, Shanty Town, and Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has begun and players are eagerly starting to explore all the new content that has been added to the game in this massive update. Along with the brand new Battle Pass with 100 tiers worth of content, there are also exciting new POIs on the map to discover.

Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/3xczBYKmBJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Furthermore, Fortnite has added multiple NPCs with unique challenges and all of them will reward players with a ton of XP. This XP will be integrated towards the Battle Pass progression for Fortnite Season 8.

Fortnite players can also complete multiple challenges which will require them to travel to multiple different locations like Rainbow Rentals, Shanty Town, and Fort Crumpet.

Rainbow Rentals, Shanty Town, and Fort Crumpet locations in Fortnite Season 8

Before the end of Season 7 of Fortnite, the community had speculated that a new map would be coming to the game. Their reason was that the destruction of the hovering Mothership would destroy the island, resulting in a completely new map for Season 8.

However, that did not turn out to be true. Debris and Cubes fell from the Mothership and formed Sideways Anomalies in six different POIs of the map. The rest of the map, however, is quite unchanged. Players will however want to explore the Sideways dimension, which has a lot of new content to discover.

New weapons!



- Sideways Rifle

- Sideways Minigun

- Sideways Lightblade pic.twitter.com/OssIfOZEtL — Rex - Fortnite News  (@RexFortniteNews) September 13, 2021

There are also multiple challenges with free rewards that players must unlock. Players need to find bottles of Banana Yellow in Rainbow Rentals. Furthermore, Shanty Town has bottles of Ghoulish Green hidden away that players can collect to complete objectives. Fort Crumpet, on the other hand, has secret bottles of Knightly Crimson hidden in the region.

The locations for these regions remain unchanged from Season 7 of Fortnite. Players can find these regions on the map in the following directions:

Rainbow Rentals- Small beach on the south-west of Holly Hedges

Shanty Town- South-west of Durrr Burger

Fort Crumpet- North of Crashed Cargo

Drop into Fortnite chapter 2 Season 8 to explore all these locations and complete multiple challenges for Battle Pass XP and free rewards.

