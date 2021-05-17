Where are safes in Fortnite: Every known safe location in Season 6

Some Fortnite players are on their way to finishing up the week 9 challenges, though other players are still stuck looking for safes.

Players were challenged with a new task during week 6 as they were required to find at least three safes throughout the Fortnite Island. Of course, the main reason why this challenge has been so daunting for some is that the spawn rate for these safes is extremely random.

Luckily, below is a list of the majority of safe locations, which can be used to easily find them.

Safe Locations in Fortnite

As mentioned, safes are very hard to find in Fortnite. It’s especially more difficult as there is never a guarantee to find them in the same spot, since their spawn points changes each time a new match starts. Luckily though, there’s a series of POIs that carry the majority of the safes.

Misty Meadows



If a player lands at Misty Meadows, they are nearly guaranteed a chance at finding at least one of the sixteen possible safes in the POI. Essentially, when at Misty Meadows, players can run into any building and find a safe. There are around sixteen buildings, meaning there's at least one safe in each building.

Sweaty Sands



Sweaty Sands is the second best location in Fortnite to find a safe or two. Here, players can find safes on the top floor of the hotel building, the hotel pool, the parking lot across from the hotel, the trailer park, and the houses at the bottom south side.

Similar to Misty Meadows, this Fortnite POI has a safe for nearly every building. However, a player's best bet is the trailer park and south houses at the bottom of the POI.

Please don’t tell me THIS is the update they decide to remove visual effects for safes?!!?! My god this company is just trolling right now — Fortnite Switch Physics (@PhysicsSwitch) April 22, 2021

Pleasant Park



Pleasant Park has a total of ten possible safes, these safes are divided into groups of three to four across the POI. Fortnite players can find one safe in each building on the left side, so one safe for each house. On the bottom right side of the POI, two separate houses can each contain one safe as well.

There are also two buildings on the top side of the area, where each house also contains one safe. Lastly, there is one large house on the top right side of the POI, where players can find up to two safes on the west side of the building.

Dirty Docks



When it comes to Dirty Docks, there are a total of nine possible safes. Fortnite players can find them in the main warehouse, the crane, the middle warehouse, the storage unit area, and the entire top left side of the map. For the most part, these safes are located either in the bottom corners of the buildings or on its top side.

Lazy Lake



Lastly, the best possible Fortnite location to find a safe is Lazy Lake. Fortnite players can find a total of eight safes at this POI. Collectively, safes are best found on the top right side of the location. Players can find the first two at the very top of Laze Lake in two different buildings, and one more on the left the larger house that has a dock at the lake. Lastly, there is one safe by the south pool, and one safe at the furthest building on the bottom right.