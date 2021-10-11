Which Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitches still work? Here are our picks

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has so far been a roller coaster ride for players who want to gain XP. A wide range of glitches have also surfaced until now, helping grant tons of XP.

Moreover, there are several glitches that do not give loopers any advantages but are worth trying because they're too fun. Even though Epic Games usually fixes such bugs as soon as possible, here are some exceptions that are still working.

Best glitches/tricks in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Creative glitch

Surprisingly, Fortnite Creative grants players XP for doing literally nothing. To perform this glitch, they have to visit the Creative Hub and create a new island.

On the island, loopers have to add water, a platform, and a boat spawner. After driving the boat once, they can leave the game open and still get 25,200 XP every 15 minutes.

This glitch can work a maximum of 5 times a day, implying that the rewards amount to 126,000 XP for 75 minutes.

Surprisingly, many gamers have received XP without creating a new island as well. They simply entered the hub, and the game started giving XP.

300,000 XP glitch in each match

Even though Character Punchcards can only be completed once, the questlines of the NPCs on the island can be completed unlimited times.

By playing in a duo, trio, or squad, gamers can complete a maximum of 5 quests in a single game and get massive amounts of XP from it.

NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that have the easiest questlines are:

Torin - Aftermath

- Aftermath Charlotte - Pleasant Park

- Pleasant Park Pitstop - Boney Burbs

- Boney Burbs Raven - H16

- H16 Madcap- Corny Crops

All players on the team must take quests from the characters mentioned above and enter a new match to complete them. To save time, each member should aim to complete the quests for different NPCs.

Completing all five quests in a single game can grant different amounts of XP based on the mode:

Solo - 72,750 XP

- 72,750 XP Duos - 145,500 XP

- 145,500 XP Trios - 218,250 XP

- 218,250 XP Squads- 291,000 XP

It is worth noting that this method is not necessarily a glitch but just an intelligent way to take advantage of Fortnite's mechanics. It is unlikely that Epic will ever change this, and users will be able to level up the Battle Pass tiers as quickly as possible.

Iron Man skin turns invisible

YouTuber GKI showcased the glitch in a recent video:

By equipping the Iron Man skin in the Late Game LTM, gamers can turn invisible. They only need to get 10 kills and then use the built-in Iron Man emote. By doing so, the body of the skin disappears and only the weapon remains visible to others.

How to fly in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Apparently, Recon Scanners do not work in The Floor Restores LTM. If an opponent uses the weapon, users can stand on its bullet, which remains active for the entire game.

Standing on the bullet causes the glitch, and players can literally fly with it.

