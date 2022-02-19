Which Fortnite region has the easiest lobbies as of 2022? All regions ranked

Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games worldwide, and its servers are spread across several regions. It is no surprise that every region has a different level of competition that depends on a ton of factors.

The United States and Europe naturally boast the best players because the game has been available in these regions since day one. On the flip side, regions like the Middle East have just entered the race and are steadily growing.

Here's a ranking of all Fortnite regions, based on their competitiveness.

Fortnite regions with the easiest and toughest lobbies in February 2022

7) The Middle East

The Middle East is the newest region to be added to Fortnite, which explains why it is the easiest to play in. Players are trying their best to get better, but it will obviously take them a lot of time to be as good as the veterans from NA East or EU.

Despite being new to the game, the Middle East is making great progress in the competitive scene and might not be the easiest region in a few years.

6) Brazil

There's a stark difference between the competitive scene and the casual player-base in Brazil. While the pros are some of the best in the world, casual players are some of the easiest to play against.

The public lobbies in Brazil aren't sweaty at all, and loopers are more focused on having fun than winning.

5) Asia

Yet again, the pros from Asia should not be underestimated, but the casual player-base tells an entirely different story. The majority of players from Asia play Fortnite on Nintendo Switch consoles that cannot compete with high-end PCs or even the new-gen Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5.

Also, Battle Royale games are yet to overtake open-world RPGs in Asia. There are a limited number of gamers that like online games which affects their competitiveness.

4) Oceania

The likes of Lachlan, LazarBeam, and LoserFruit belong to Oceania. These Fortnite Icons have helped in popularizing Epic Games' Battle Royale title in Australia, and the region is now one of the toughest in the world.

Oceania is also known for being unpredictable. The level of competition can be significantly high at times and players might end up in a 'bot' lobby in the very next match.

3) NA West

NA West is a region that has helped paint Fortnite as a 'sweaty' game. Some of the best players in the world like EpikWhale proudly play from this region.

Even the public lobbies in NA West are full of competitive gamers who grind hard every day. The competitiveness takes a massive jump from Oceania to NA West, and players should not expect any mercy from the gamers in the latter.

2) Europe

Mongraal, Mr. Savage, Aqua, and Benjyfishy are just some of the players that have made a name for themselves from the European competitive scene.

Epic Games' Battle Royale title is very popular in Europe and is often the first choice of Battle Royale gamers. There are a ton of content creators who play and promote it among thousands of regular viewers.

Players from Europe are quite experienced and can stomp anyone easily with their skills.

1) NA East

NA East is the region where Fortnite is at its peak populairty and competitveness. The game is so prominent that it is hard to find even a single bot.

Also, the biggest professional players and content creators play from NA East, and every match is a new challenge. Getting decent results in the region is as hard as it gets, and it is unlikely that any other region in the world will ever get sweatier than NA East.

