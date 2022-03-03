Which new skins should you expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is right around the corner, as Chapter 3 Season 1 has received its final update. The current season has been a massive hit owing to the exciting new content, and the community naturally has sky-scraping expectations for the next season.
The theme of Chapter 3 Season 2 will most likely be the war between The Seven and The Imagined Order. Dr. Slone and The Foundation are busy strengthening their armies, and the final showdown is sure to be nerve-racking.
On that note, here are a few skins that loopers can expect to see in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins leaked
1) The Origin
The Origin is a member of The Seven and should arrive as a tier 100 cosmetic in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.
In a recent survey sent out by Epic Games, The Origin was spotted alongside two female skins that seemed like The Sisters (mentioned by Agent Jonesy in Chapter 1 Season 6).
The Seven would clearly want the support of all its members in the war with The Imagined Order, and it would be an ideal time for Fortnite to release this character.
2) Prisoner Jonesy
During The End live event, it was revealed that Dr. Slone wanted to torture Agent Jonesy. Moreover, players finally witnessed him in an IO prisoner outfit that was teased by Donald Mustard.
The same Prisoner Jonesy skin was shown in the official artwork for Marvel's Zero War comic. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if this outfit is added to the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.
3) Blizzard Bomber
The Brilliant Bomber skin might return in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass as the Blizzard Bomber. Leakers have revealed that certain cosmetics related to the skin were added along with the 19.40 update and could possibly be released next season.
4) Gunnar
Gunnar is one of the most important members of the Imagined Order in Fortnite Chapter 3. At the moment, he patrols the Covert Canyon POI and carries the Mythic Stinger SMG.
Recently, leakers discovered that new styles have been added for Gunnar, indicating that he might be released as a skin soon. Considering that the IO member wasn't a Crew pack skin, he should most likely be added to the Battle Pass.
5) The Sisters
The Sisters were initially teased in a survey and are now on display in the Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comics artwork.
While The Sisters haven't played a major role in the lore so far, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will soon reveal their identity and purpose. To say the least, they could be game-changing for The Seven in the upcoming war.
Even though Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass will be heavily inspired by the story, there could possibly be some crossovers. For instance, the Universal Monsters miniseries showcased some monsters finding their way to the island.
As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end and players should try getting as much XP as they can to complete the Battle Pass and unlock the bonus styles.