Which new skins should you expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is right around the corner, as Chapter 3 Season 1 has received its final update. The current season has been a massive hit owing to the exciting new content, and the community naturally has sky-scraping expectations for the next season.

The theme of Chapter 3 Season 2 will most likely be the war between The Seven and The Imagined Order. Dr. Slone and The Foundation are busy strengthening their armies, and the final showdown is sure to be nerve-racking.

On that note, here are a few skins that loopers can expect to see in the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass skins leaked

1) The Origin

The Origin is a member of The Seven and should arrive as a tier 100 cosmetic in the upcoming Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

In a recent survey sent out by Epic Games, The Origin was spotted alongside two female skins that seemed like The Sisters (mentioned by Agent Jonesy in Chapter 1 Season 6).

The Seven would clearly want the support of all its members in the war with The Imagined Order, and it would be an ideal time for Fortnite to release this character.

HYPEX @HYPEX This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?



I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. This might be the biggest stretch but.. *Could* this be The Origin & The Sisters?I know their suit colors don't match the pattern, but the suit design/pattern does match The Seven's suits in many ways.. But again, the 2 females could be 1 skin with edit styles. https://t.co/ml8zTLSRal

2) Prisoner Jonesy

During The End live event, it was revealed that Dr. Slone wanted to torture Agent Jonesy. Moreover, players finally witnessed him in an IO prisoner outfit that was teased by Donald Mustard.

The same Prisoner Jonesy skin was shown in the official artwork for Marvel's Zero War comic. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if this outfit is added to the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass.

PACOCOR__Fortnite 🐊 @PACOCORrrr



- One of the sisters, member of The Seven.

- Shuri from Marvel.

- Jonesy prisoner style, is the version that Donald Mustard showed a long time ago. Three new characters coming to the game soon, revealed on the cover of the Marvel comic, are:- One of the sisters, member of The Seven.- Shuri from Marvel.- Jonesy prisoner style, is the version that Donald Mustard showed a long time ago. #Fortnite Three new characters coming to the game soon, revealed on the cover of the Marvel comic, are:- One of the sisters, member of The Seven.- Shuri from Marvel.- Jonesy prisoner style, is the version that Donald Mustard showed a long time ago. #Fortnite https://t.co/Cisgrpm6WL

3) Blizzard Bomber

The Brilliant Bomber skin might return in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass as the Blizzard Bomber. Leakers have revealed that certain cosmetics related to the skin were added along with the 19.40 update and could possibly be released next season.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Four Cosmetic Items all codenamed "Blizzard Bomber" got added in v19.40 and seem to relate to an upcoming skin we saw previously in a Fortnite survey.



(Concept skin image has been upscaled VIA AI for a higher quality image) Four Cosmetic Items all codenamed "Blizzard Bomber" got added in v19.40 and seem to relate to an upcoming skin we saw previously in a Fortnite survey.(Concept skin image has been upscaled VIA AI for a higher quality image) https://t.co/GaYT0vvo8V

4) Gunnar

Gunnar is one of the most important members of the Imagined Order in Fortnite Chapter 3. At the moment, he patrols the Covert Canyon POI and carries the Mythic Stinger SMG.

Recently, leakers discovered that new styles have been added for Gunnar, indicating that he might be released as a skin soon. Considering that the IO member wasn't a Crew pack skin, he should most likely be added to the Battle Pass.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?



(Thanks to Gunnar (Boss at Covert Cavern) got new styles in this update!!Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?(Thanks to @gameshed_ for sending me the images!) Gunnar (Boss at Covert Cavern) got new styles in this update!! 😳Maybe upcoming Crew skin..?(Thanks to @gameshed_ for sending me the images!) https://t.co/E0J7w1bvRf

5) The Sisters

The Sisters were initially teased in a survey and are now on display in the Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comics artwork.

While The Sisters haven't played a major role in the lore so far, it is safe to assume that Epic Games will soon reveal their identity and purpose. To say the least, they could be game-changing for The Seven in the upcoming war.

Shiina @ShiinaBR So this seems to be the more or less confirmed design for one of the sisters and we'll most likely get a "Shuri" outfit as well! So this seems to be the more or less confirmed design for one of the sisters and we'll most likely get a "Shuri" outfit as well! https://t.co/6XFFEMKxG2

Even though Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass will be heavily inspired by the story, there could possibly be some crossovers. For instance, the Universal Monsters miniseries showcased some monsters finding their way to the island.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.



(Thanks to At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) At the end of the "Universal Monsters" miniseries that just aired in Fortnite, we can see the monsters finding a way onto the island.I expect that we'll get even more outfits from the series than the ones we already have.(Thanks to @timelessorder for making me aware of this!) https://t.co/RjBA3ookvg

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing its end and players should try getting as much XP as they can to complete the Battle Pass and unlock the bonus styles.

