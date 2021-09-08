Which Shotgun is the best in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

Shotguns in Fortnite have always dominated the meta. Even though many futuristic and high-tech weapons arrived in Chapter 2, Season 7, Shotguns are still relevant in the game for close-range fights in the final circles.

From Pump to Tactical, Fortnite offers a wide range of Shotguns to players. Naturally, this leads to confusion regarding which weapon they should rely on during combat.

Here's a quick guide that mentions the best Shotgun in Chapter 2, Season 7, and explains why players must use it.

Best Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

As of the moment, the following Shotguns are available to players in Fortnite:

Pump Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

The stats for all the weapons are as follows:

Shotgun DPS Reload Time Magazine Size Pump Shotgun 81.2 3.7 seconds 5 Tactical Shotgun 132 5.1 seconds 8 Lever Action Shotgun 108.5 5.4 seconds 6

It is worth noting that these damage numbers are at the Legendary rarity of the Shotguns.

The pump is the best Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

Based on stats and the community's feedback, Pump is easily the best Shotgun in Fortnite, Chapter 2, Season 7. Players should naturally try to get the Gold variant for best results.

Why is Pump Shotgun the best

Pump Shotgun is an original Fortnite weapon and has remained a fan-favorite for years. One of the biggest reasons players love this weapon is the headshot multiplier it offers.

Despite the recent nerfs, the Pump Shotgun has a 1.75 headshot multiplier that is enough to take down a player in a single shot. This is a great incentive for players to improve their aim and focus on landing consistent headshots.

On the flip side, alternatives such as the Lever Action Shotgun and Tactical Shotgun offer lower headshot multipliers. With them, players should focus on hitting the center mass of their opponents. This should utilize the wide shot spread to deal maximum damage.

The Pump Shotgun has a slow fire rate, but it compensates for its low reload time. Hence, players should take their time and learn how to make the most out of the Pump Shotgun.

The most viable strategy to use the Pump Shotgun is to pair it with an SMG. If players cannot take down their opponents in a single shot, they can swap the SMG to deal quick damage and end the fight.

Chapter 2, Season 7 of Fortnite, is approaching its end with Operation: Sky Fire. Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to arrive with lots of new content, crossovers, and events on September 13, 2021.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen