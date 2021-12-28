Which XP glitch can get you banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The abundance of broken XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is surprising to say the least. Not only are players discovering glitches in every other Creative map, but map creators are also deliberately adding exploits and bugs to their creations.

This situation certainly raises concerns about Epic Games banning players for exploiting XP glitches in Fortnite, and here's everything there is to know about it.

Can XP glitches get you banned in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

It is important to understand that exploiting XP glitches is completely against the community guidelines for Fortnite by Epic Games. However, the only reason why the developer hasn't banned anyone for it is that hundreds of thousands of players exploit them daily.

I Talk @ThisIsITalk I don't agree with Creative XP glitches. I know everyone wants to level up as fast as possible, and Creative XP glitches provide a way to get 3 quick levels without much work, but XP should be earned through actual gameplay and not spamming a button. Lame that action isn't taken. I don't agree with Creative XP glitches. I know everyone wants to level up as fast as possible, and Creative XP glitches provide a way to get 3 quick levels without much work, but XP should be earned through actual gameplay and not spamming a button. Lame that action isn't taken.

Banning such a massive portion of the user base will naturally lead to complications and backlash. Hence, Fortnite hasn't bulk banned players for using XP glitches up until now.

Regardless, players should always be cautious when exploiting an XP glitch because they can be severely punished for it. From a mere warning to a permanent suspension, Fortnite can take any decision they deem fit against a player who uses XP glitches.

Long story short, players can get banned for using any and all XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The punishment/ban might depend on how heavily they have exploited it.

Even though Epic Games hasn't banned any looper for XP glitches, players should err on the side of caution and avoid using these glitches.

Fortnite map creators can get banned for XP glitches in Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, many Fortnite Creative mode enthusiasts have intentionally started adding XP glitches in their maps. Even though the practice helps their maps gain a lot of attention quickly, it can also lead to a permanent suspension.

Snownymous @SnownymousFN @ThisIsITalk What is frustrating from a creator pov is that we need to compete our maps that don’t glitch XP with islands that do. And now players prefer to play maps with “free” XP / glitches, as you would expect. @ThisIsITalk What is frustrating from a creator pov is that we need to compete our maps that don’t glitch XP with islands that do. And now players prefer to play maps with “free” XP / glitches, as you would expect.

A map creator is banned from Creative if players heavily report their map. Luckily, loopers rarely report such maps because Creative maps with XP glitches are the most popular and appreciated creations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

All in all, players should not be too worried about the XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. They should always refrain from additional game-breaking glitches, hacks, and stream sniping that ruin the experience of others in the community.

Edited by Danyal Arabi