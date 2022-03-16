Who are the best Fortnite controller players of all time?

Over the years, Fortnite's competitive scene has generated countless controller players with impeccable skills and massive earnings. With their consistency and hard work, they've won several tournaments at the highest level.

Due to cross-play, factions of Keyboard and Mouse players and controller players often argue about the advantages provided to the latter. As it turns out, the aim assist on controllers is better, and even the movement is much more fluid.

The debate seems to be neverending, but on that note, here are some of the best Fortnite controller players of all time.

Three best controller players in Fortnite

1) Mero

Mero would ideally need no introduction as he's already won the FNCS five times. This is an impossible task even for some of the most talented pro players in the competitive scene.

Reisshub @Reisshub Undoubtedly Mero the best controller player to ever touch the game. Undoubtedly Mero the best controller player to ever touch the game.

Mero's consistency while winning Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS, the FNCS Grand Royale, and Chapter 3 Season 1 FNCS was just unreal. Moreover, his dominance is not just restricted to the FNCS, as he's won Dreamhack tournaments as well.

2) Deyy

Deyy is a two-time FNCS winner (Chapter 2 Season 4 and Chapter 2 Season 6). He placed second in the FNCS Grand Royale and the Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS, which explains why he's just below Mero on this list.

In terms of fragging, Deyy is way better than any controller player ever. He's known for his aggressive playstyle, which is a nightmare for any opponent. However, Deyy cannot be called the 'best' with three fewer FNCS wins than Mero.

3) Reet

Apart from Chapter 3 Season 1 and Chapter 2 Season 3, Reet has been in the top 10 of every FNCS tournament since Chapter 2 Season 2. While winning a major competitive tournament is impressive, placing in the top 10 almost every time also deserves equal appreciation.

TSM FTX Reet @Reetlol im just the best im ngl im just the best im ngl

Reet has won 24 Cash Cups so far and has certainly made a fortune by playing Fortnite. This stat becomes even more impressive when we consider that the player with the second-most Cash Cup wins (Frosty) has only won 14.

Reet's aim is his biggest asset, which has helped him be more consistent than any other controller player.

While these are the top three controller players of all time, it is important to honorably mention the likes of Letshe, Crr, Unknown, Wolfiez, and Frosty. These players haven't been too consistent, but they've played a major role in popularizing controllers in the Fortnite Competitive scene.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

