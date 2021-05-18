Fortnite is one of the most popular games on the competitive circuit. The game has its very own tournaments, including a World Cup, while it's also featured in many unofficial tournaments as well.

Given that it's such a popular game, it's quite natural for the community to ask questions like, "Who is the best Fortnite player in 2021?" While it's really difficult to answer that question because every player has their own unique playstyle, an assumption of sorts can be made based on the number of victory royales a player has managed to score in major official Fortnite tournaments.

Who is the best Fortnite player in 2021?

As mentioned before, it's difficult to name anyone as "the best" Fortnite player in 2021. However, according to esports.net, Diego "Arkhram" Lima is the best Fortnite player of 2021.

The top 20 Fortnite players in 2021 (Image via esports.net)

In order to rank players, the team at esports.net takes into account the top 10 placements in the FNCS for every region in the last two years. Starting this year, they're taking into account the top 10 players in all the cash cups in Fortnite.

While they also admit that the the title of the best Fortnite player can be a bit subjective, they justify their ranking based upon the criteria mentioned above.

As per the table, Arkhram is the best Fortnite player of 2021. He's currently on the 100Thieves roster and has been with the clan since 2019. His performance in the recent cash cups was nothing short of spectacular. He, along with his team, have bagged first place in the last two FNCS tournaments.

That being said, he's currently on a roll in Fortnite and can probably continue his spectacular run throughout the year.

It's rather surprising to see Cody "Clix" Conrod at 19th spot on the list. Clix does have really good skills in Fortnite and is often regarded as the 'king of box fights'. Despite being such a popular figure in Fortnite, Clix has always found himself in the middle of controversy time and again.

Clix recently had his creator code suspended for making some really controversial tweets on Twitter. Clix has apologized for his tweet but his code hasn't been restored yet.