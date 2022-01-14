Who has the most Fortnite wins in a row as of 2022?

Getting a taste of victory in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is quite a hustle. The lobby is usually filled with competitive gamers and there is no easy way out to land the final elimination.

Sweaty gamers are also having a tough time grabbing wins in Fortnite. However, the bigger feat is to maintain a glorious winning streak in the game. Some gamers have been able to scrap out continuous wins without any major hiccups.

While the game's list of best global players is quite long, this article will reveal which gamer has the most Fortnite wins in a row as of 2022.

Twitch's z5hybrid has currently holds the record for Fortnite's longest winning streak in 2022

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is certainly challenging gamers to walk the extra mile to claim a victory. While most gamers are losing their breath, there are several others who have perfected their winning streak in 2022.

Gamer and streamer Twitch z5hybrid has been phenomenal this year. The gamer has managed to gather some amazing stats and has taken the community by surprise.

The gamer boasts a whooping 33 match winning streak in Fortnite in 2022. The streak could've easily surpassed 50 if he was able to hold on to his form and did not falter in the final stages in a few games.

Nonetheless, this amazing feat deserves appreciation as he was consistent in his gameplay and executed his skills with utmost precision.

Over the course of this winning streak, he picked up around 150 eliminations. This proves that he is an ace battle royale gamer and does not bank upon camping to secure his wins.

How can someone maintain such a streak?

It is quite natural for gamers in the community to ask how can one maintain such a high streak when lobbies are filled with competitive loopers.

First of all, players need to have a lot of practise under their belts. Without regular practice and game time, loopers will not know how to deal with situations in the game.

Regular practice also helps in knowing the possible strategies of the enemies which can be used to develop counter strategies to eliminate and emerge victorius.

Secondly, gamers will need to develop a gaming style of their own. This style can be unique or may be adopted from other popular gamers. Gamers will also need to be accustomed to the kind of weapons they use in the game.

Maintaining a calm and composed mind will also help gamers to focus more in the game and get better results.

