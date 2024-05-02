"Who the hell thought this colour design was good": Fortnite community is divided on the FNCS Champion Siren outfit

Fortnite has a vast variety of cosmetics to offer players, allowing them to not only embody the avatar of their choice and express themselves on the battlefield but also represent a certain aspect of the game that they hold dear. Such is the case with the newly released FNCS Champion Siren outfit, designed and released by Epic Games in celebration of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Fortnite Championship Series.

That said, the problem arises with the community's reception of the Champion Siren outfit, with players coming forward to express their disappointment. This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/imalonexc, where the player shared a screenshot of the Champion Siren skin, expressing their discontent with the design choices.

The post became a hub for members of the Fortnite community to express their opinions on the newly released outfit, with u/AmbitiousLock2921 stating:

"Who the hell thought this colour design was good"

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Other players also chimed in to express their takes on this new variation of the Siren outfit, with user u/MyTipBurns further highlighting the outfit's problem with the color design and pointing out how the colors of the skin clash with each other. u/Wotchermuggle, on the other hand, expressed how, while they can get behind the color design, they are not exactly fond of the Siren outfit.

On the other hand, u/RedRoseCoatedInHoney expressed how they like the outfit and feel like they are the only one who feels that way. Additionally, highlighting their distaste for the Siren outfit in general, u/AdrellaxInvictaCraft commented:

"Siren gotta be one of my least favourite skins, see her all the time and she bland asf"

How to get the Champion Siren skin in Fortnite?

Champion Siren is an Uncommon Outfit released in Chapter 5 Season 2 in celebration of FNCS 2024 and it can be acquired through the Fortnite Item Shop for 800V-Bucks. The character is likely to become a recurring part of the Item Shop for the duration of FNCS 2024, after which it will grow increasingly rare in-game.

Champion Siren can be purchased through the FNCS C5S2 Bundle, which only includes FNCS-themed cosmetics such as:

Champion Siren (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Challenger's Crst (Back Bling)

Determination Daggers (Pickaxe)

FNCS Game Day (Item Wrap)

Find The Fury (Music Pack)

The FNCS C5S2 bundle is available in the Item Shop today (May 2, 2024), and can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks, allowing you a pretty good deal on FNCS cosmetics as you prepare for the upcoming Semis and even the Global Championship.

