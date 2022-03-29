Who has the most Victory Royales in Fortnite as of March 2022?

Fortnite players who have been around for a long time tend to care about statistics, especially when it comes to winning. However, a few records in the game look almost unbeatable.

Currently in its fifth year, the Battle Royale title has amassed a vast community who have managed to set a few outstanding records. One of them is the leaderboard for the most wins in the game.

The FortniteTracker website keeps a keen look at all the statistics in the community so that all players can find their statistics and compare them with their peers.

Ship @ShipStreaming @FortniteGame @GWR super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind! super hyped to get this today shoutout to everybody that has supported me over the last couple years it’s been a grind!⛵️ @FortniteGame @GWR https://t.co/2OqgIgKVeA

The leaderboards are quite detailed here, and it clearly shows Twitch streamer Ship as the player with the most wins or Victory Royales in the game.

Ship has often made headlines with his record-breaking achievements. It seems like 'most wins' in the Epic Games' Battle Royale title is one record he might keep for himself for a very long time.

How many wins does Ship have in Fortnite Battle Royale as of Chapter 3 Season 2?

According to FortniteTracker.com, Ship has played 57,503 matches and won 33,844. This is the highest number of wins in the game, and Ship is miles ahead of the player in the second position. The player in the second position is King JTerra, with 18,142 wins from 32,998 matches.

Top ten players with the most wins in Fortnite Battle Royale to date (Screengrab via FortniteTracker.com)

For comparison, the 10th player on the leaderboard for most wins has 11,901 wins from 39,231 matches. This shows how many more hours Ship has put in the game than anyone else in the community.

To achieve what he has managed will take a very long time and require him to retire for anybody else in the player base to have a chance.

Chapter 3 also gave rise to the concept of Crowned Royales. There was a genuine craze about it in the beginning. However, players soon realized that the achievement did not matter much at the end of the day.

The community was also enraged when it was revealed that Crowned Victory Royales are easily achievable in bot lobbies. Ship, however, made his way into the rankings for the most Crowned Victory Royales and has over 2000 in the game.

Loopers can follow Ship on Twitter and Twitch, where he keeps updating his fans about all his accomplishments over the years.

